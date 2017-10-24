Home > Communities > Student >

In Delta Commissioner for Education says there is no land to build schools in Asaba

Some junior and senior secondary school students are yet to be placed in public schools because there is no classroom for them.

A primary school in Delta state.

A primary school in Delta state.

(Saharareporters)
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Chiedu Ebie has said there is no more land to build schools in Asaba, the state capital.

Ebie made this known during a press briefing on the break down of 2018 budget presented by the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa previous week.

According to Daily Trust, parents have been mounting pressure on the government to find placement for their wards as learning infrastructure dwindle in the state as a result of unavailability of land.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

(Pulse)

 

Ebie said "We are establishing more schools in areas, where they are needed, sadly, our greatest challenge is land for us to establish schools within the capital territory,”

It is also reported that many junior and senior school students classes are yet to be placed in public schools because there are no classrooms, desks and chairs for them.

Earlier in October, the state government indefinitely suspended its scholarship scheme for first class graduates in the state.

Citing prevailing economic conditions, Delta State Scholarship Board said it is aware the beneficiaries of the scheme depend on it to fund their education in their various tertiary institutions but suspending is necessary because the state government could no longer cater for the scheme due to the financial downturn in the state.

