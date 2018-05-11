news

Following the widely reported sexual harassment incident between Obafemi Awolowo University lecturer and a post-graduate student, the National Association of Nigerian Students has launched a campaign against sexual harassment on campus.

The National President of the Association, Comrade Chinonso Obasi announced the campaign in an interview with Daily Trust in Abuja.

He said, “NANS on our own has launched a campaign against these atrocities to ensure it is tackled”.

According to him, the student union executive members are already going campus to campus to ensure that sex scandal is stopped.

Obasi who said it would take a long time to make lecturers conduct themselves and abide by the rules of their profession advised school management to design a way of checkmating the day-to-day affairs of the lecturers

The National Students Union President also alleged that the weakening of student unions on campuses has been creating loopholes for platforms that was supposed to be speaking for victims of sexual harassment.

The sex-for-mark scandal in OAU

Sexual harassment by lecturers in Nigerian Higher Institutions was the main topic recently when Prof Richard Akindele, a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University was exposed in a viral audio clip.

Prof Akindele in the clip demanded five round of sex from a female post-graduate student, Monica Osagie to increase her mark.

After investigating the scandal, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University suspended Prof Akindele, who according to reports is a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife.