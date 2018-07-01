news

Some Nigerian students studying at the Cambridge University, England are protesting against the recent killings in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

The students on Saturday, June 30, 2018, organised a demonstration criticizing what they described as the government’s indecisiveness in resolving the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

The protesting students bearing placards with different inscriptions demand action from the government.

Some of their placards read: 'Justice for Plateau'; 'We are united against killings'; 'Stop the killings, our lives matter'.

Following the recent killings in Plateau state over herdsmen crisis, the Nigerian Police on Sunday, June 24, confirmed 86 persons, including children dead.

Students at home also react to the killings

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, has also condemned the crisis asking the government to urgently arrest the situation.

In a release by the students association on Friday, June 29, 2018, the students raised a concern that brutal killing of human beings was becoming common in the country.

The statement reads in part:

“NANS hereby condemns in totality the unceasing brutal killings of innocent citizens, including children, students and parents by suspected herdsmen in various parts of the country for selfish reasons.

“Again, we state categorically that it is an aberration that since the heinous attacks began, no meaningful arrests and prosecutions have been recorded except to console the victims, which is the height of injustice and insensitivity.

“To see helpless and innocent children and their parents massacred in cold blood as seen in Plateau State during the weekend is wicked and a great evil in the sight of God.”

The students also urged Nigerians to desist from hate speeches or playing dangerous politics.