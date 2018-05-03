Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU

news

Nigerian students who want to study Railway Engineering may not have to travel abroad for the course again as Ahmadu Bello University is about to start the program.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba announced the commencement of the new course on Monday, April 30, 2018, during the matriculation of post-graduate students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Presently, no university is offering Railway Engineering as a course, and ABU is said to have raised and sent a team to China for engagement with partner institutions.

CBN N6bn Post-graduate Business School

Recall that in December 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reportedly inaugurated a N6bn World-Class Postgraduate Business School at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at ABU main campus, Samaru, Zaria, the CBN Deputy Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, said the gesture was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities.

Barau said part of the bank’s developmental functions was to support the educational sub-sector in Nigeria through the provision of physical structures.