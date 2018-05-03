Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU

Ahmadu Bello University Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU

To start this course in Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University has sent a team of engineers to China for engagement with partner institutions.

  • Published:
Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU play

Ahmadu Bello University Gate

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian students who want to study Railway Engineering may not have to travel abroad for the course again as Ahmadu Bello University is about to start the program.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba announced the commencement of the new course on Monday, April 30, 2018,  during the matriculation of post-graduate students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Presently, no university is offering Railway Engineering as a course, and ABU is said to have raised and sent a team to China for engagement with partner institutions.

Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU play

Railway Engineers at work

(RMF Trainning)

ALSO READ: 5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred University in Nigeria

CBN N6bn Post-graduate Business School

Recall that in December 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  reportedly inaugurated a N6bn World-Class Postgraduate Business School at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at ABU main campus, Samaru, Zaria, the CBN Deputy Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, said the gesture was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities.

Barau said part of the bank’s developmental functions was to support the educational sub-sector in Nigeria through the provision of physical structures.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 University of Ilorin 5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred...bullet

Related Articles

Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
University Ranking These are the top 10 universities in Nigeria according to Webometrics
Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Folaranmi Olowoleni Unilorin gets new Registrar
Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university
In Zaria ABU refinery project suffers lack of funding (Re-issued)
Baru NNPC will uphold mutual relations with academia
CFA Institute Research Covenant University to represent Nigeria at global competition
CFA Institute Research Covenant University emerges first place winner in competition

Student Pulse

Dear prospective students, LASU has not started admission process
Lagos State University Dear prospective students, LASU has not started admission process
For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese language graduates
University of Lagos For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese Language graduates
National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to serve not to win souls
Lecturers who demand sex in trouble as VC encourages students to report them
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Lecturers who demand sex in trouble as VC encourages students to report them