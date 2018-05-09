Nigerian students attend substandard Universities abroad

news

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has warned parents to be wary of sending their children to substandard universities in neighbouring countries.

Dabiri-Erewa issued the advice in a statement on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, when the National Association of Nigerian Students, Benin Republic Chapter Gbemileke Ogunronbi paid her a visit in Abuja.

In the statement, Dabiri-Erewa raised an alarm that thousands of Nigerian students had their fate trapped in about 52 non-accredited universities in neighbouring countries.

According to the Eagleonline, the SSA said that most of the private schools in the neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, with Nigerians as their main students, were sub-standard.

The statement reads in part:

“Most of these institutions that Nigerian students attend in our neighbouring countries are sub-standard, we have better standard private universities in Nigeria than those schools.

“That is why National Universities Commission, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students.

“Nigerian students are being exploited in most of these countries. There is a particular country we went to that a university is being run in the portal cabin right inside a market.”

Dabiri-Erewa also said that Nigeria would not accept certificates from such schools for the National Youth Service Scheme because students who failed in Nigeria run to those schools for admission.

The SSA, therefore, advised students to stop wasting their money, resources and energy going to those schools because they are substandard.