Nigerian student suffers racial abuse in Yale University in US

news

A post-graduate Nigerian student studying in the United States, Lolade Siyonbola, has drawn attention to the racial abuse she suffered in the hand of a white student in Yale University.

Lolade, according to Punch says she was taking a nap in the students’ common room when a White student she identifies as Sarah Braasch called the campus Police to come and arrest her.

The Nigerian student, a postgraduate student of African studies also said that was not her first experience with Sarah, the student, who racially abused her.

In Lolade's first video on Facebook, she wrote: Sarah Braasch, Philosophy PhD student, called the cops on my friend a few months ago for getting lost in my building. Today she messed—again—with the wrong one.

However, Lolade did not let the racial profiling get to her as she stood her ground saying, “I deserve to be here. I pay tuition like everybody else.”

The 34-year-old Lolade also says the Police officers Sarah called on her asked her for identification, which she provided, noting, “I’m not going to justify my existence here.”

“I really don’t know if there’s a justification for you actually being in the building,” she said to the officers, after establishing her enrollment.

In a bid to prove to the officer who insisted on seeing her apartment in the school building, the Nigerian student had to open her dormitory room door in front for the officers to show she lived there.

In reaction to the racial abuse Lolade suffered, the dean of Yale’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Lynn Cooley, said in an email to students on Tuesday: “Incidents like that of last night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place,” Punch reports.