Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian student goes to jail in US for email fraud

Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m

Amechi Amuegbunam was arrested in 2015 in Baltimore after scamming 17 companies in Texas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amechi Amuegbunam, the Nigerian student sentenced to four years in prison in the United States. play

Amechi Amuegbunam, the Nigerian student sentenced to four years in prison in the United States.

(Linkedin)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A court in the United States has sentenced a Nigerian student, Amechi Amuegbunam for four years for his role in an email phishing scam.

The 30-year-old student was reportedly involved in an email fraud otherwise known as Business Email Compromise, which caused US companies to lose  $3.7m loss.

According to Punch, the convict and his accomplices were said to have sent fraudulent emails to companies in Texas between November 2013 and August 2015.

Reports say Amuegbunam's method involves sending an email containing misrepresentations to companies instructing them to wire transfer funds as contained in a PDF document attached to the email.

His method also involves tricking the employees of the companies to wire him money by transposing a couple of letters in the email of the companies.

Having scammed 17 companies in North Texas, Amuegbunam was thereafter arrested in 2015 in Baltimore and was charged for phishing scams.

One of the victim companies in Texas, Luminant Corp reportedly lost $100,000 to the scheme.

An employee of Luminant Corp who has an authority to wire money in the company reportedly received an email from someone to wire money.

However, instead of the mail to carry luminant.com, two letters were transposed and the employee was deceived with a different domain name- lumniant.com <http://lumniant.com> and he wired $98,550 to a bank account outside Texas.

Amuegbunam, 30, has therefore been ordered to pay $615, 555.12 in restitution for his role in email fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Information's investigation in conjunction with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC led to the arrest of the Amuegbunam.

The FBI has, therefore, commended the EFCC, for helping in bringing Amuegbunam to justice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet
2 Studying Abroad Nigeria is abandoning students on scholarship in...bullet
3 NYSC Gunmen kill Corps member for refusing to surrender his phonebullet

Related Articles

Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was rusticated
In Maiduguri 37 schools shut down after monkeypox vaccine rumour spreads
Studying Abroad Nigeria is abandoning students on scholarship in foreign universities... again
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
University Of Lagos Two UNILAG lecturers allegedly stab student
Caleb University Ex NUC Secretary wants students to develop Nigeria with their talents
State Of The Schools 5 reasons Nigerian students perform better in foreign Universities
International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17 As in Certificate Exams
UNN University setting a good example with laptop assembly plant
Monkeypox Bayelsa government outlaws immunisation in schools

Student Pulse

Gov. Willie Obiano thinks Nigeria needs prayers
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
LAUTECH entrance
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology Now that LAUTECH calls off one strike, how long will it take to start another?
Taofeeqah Oloriegbe died five days to Convocation
University Of Ilorin UNILORIN student dies 5 days before convocation
LAUTECH Gate
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology At last, LAUTECH suspends strike to resume on Monday