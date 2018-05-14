Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia

Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia

The Medical student, who is a daughter of Senator in Katsina State reportedly memorized the Qur'aan between 2014 and 2018.

  • Published:
Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia play

Ummukhulthum and school officials during presentation of awards to first class students

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian students in foreign Universities are gaining more reputations for their academic as a female student from Katsina State graduates with a first class degree from Batterjee Medical College, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The student, Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq was conferred with Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) on Saturday, May 5, 2018, and also got a prize as one of the best graduating students.

Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia play

Batterjee Medical College, Jeddah, the school Ummukhulthum graduate from.

(Destinationksa)

 

According to Daily Trust, Ummukhulthum attended ABC Academy and Nurul-Bayan International Academy, Abuja.

The brilliant student, who is a daughter of a Nigerian politician,  Senator  Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua completed her senior secondary education at Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja in 2011.

According to her father, Ummukhulthum completed the recitation of the Holy Qur’an in 2005 at the age of 10 and memorized it in four years between 2014 and 2018.

Nigerian student wins award in London University

Nigerian student wins award in London University play

Nigerian student, Christiana Udoh wins award in London University
 

Recall that in February Chriastianah Udoh emerged the first Nigerian to win the Dudley Newitt Prize for Experimental Excellence award at the Imperial College in London.

Udoh, who is reportedly a daughter of a party chieftain in Akwa Ibom State was awarded on Monday, February 26, 2018, during the Dudley Newitt Lecture held on the university campus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52...bullet
3 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet

Related Articles

No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat
State of Education This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management over tax evasion
Lolade Siyonbola Nigerian student narrates how she suffered racial abuse in Yale University [VIDEO]
Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic
Sex-for-Mark Nigerian students launch campaign against sexual harassment on campus
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms
Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano

Student Pulse

FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB
UTME JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official
Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
Skyline University: FG approves establishment of first private varsity in Kano
Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano