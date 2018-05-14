Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia

news

Nigerian students in foreign Universities are gaining more reputations for their academic as a female student from Katsina State graduates with a first class degree from Batterjee Medical College, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The student, Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq was conferred with Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) on Saturday, May 5, 2018, and also got a prize as one of the best graduating students.

According to Daily Trust, Ummukhulthum attended ABC Academy and Nurul-Bayan International Academy, Abuja.

The brilliant student, who is a daughter of a Nigerian politician, Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua completed her senior secondary education at Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja in 2011.

According to her father, Ummukhulthum completed the recitation of the Holy Qur’an in 2005 at the age of 10 and memorized it in four years between 2014 and 2018.

Nigerian student wins award in London University

Recall that in February Chriastianah Udoh emerged the first Nigerian to win the Dudley Newitt Prize for Experimental Excellence award at the Imperial College in London.

Udoh, who is reportedly a daughter of a party chieftain in Akwa Ibom State was awarded on Monday, February 26, 2018, during the Dudley Newitt Lecture held on the university campus.