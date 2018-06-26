Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian emerges best student for the second time in Cyprus

Ifeoma Onuike This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS]

Ifeoma Onuike emerges as the best graduating student at the Girne American University in Cyprus again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Nigerian student, Ifeoma Onuike has again made the country proud as she emerged as the best graduating student at the Girne American University for the second time.

Onuike recently completed her Msc program from the university and graduated with a perfect CGPA of 4.00/4.00

In 2017, the 26-year-old Nigerian student was celebrated as the best graduating student at the same university after completing her BSc program in Law finishing with 3.99.

This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS] play

Ifeoma Onuike emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus

(Ifeoma Onuike)

 

Speaking to Pulse about her academic achievement, the brilliant student said: ''This is the second time am putting my name in the record of fame''

Onuigbo who had also studied Business Administration at the University of Nigeria Nsukka said she initially wanted to study Medicine in the University.

''Growing up, I wanted to become a Medical Doctor. I loved the profession, I want to help people, save lives, treat people so that they don't die and leave their loved ones in pain".

ALSO READ: How series of bitter experience spur Nigerian student to greatness in Cyprus

''Apart from being a doctor, the next course I wanted is Law. I love everything about being a lawyer, the way they carry themselves, dressing and all. There is this notion that has been attached to the profession that lawyers are liars so if they are, it means I  may not get to help people''

After Graduating from Nsukka in 2012, Onuike made for the Girne American University in Cyprus, where she studied Law at Bsc and Msc level.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

