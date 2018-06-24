Pulse.ng logo
NANS wants Gov to reduce N17,500 damages imposed on KSTU students

National Association of Nigerian students are asking Kano state governor to reduce the penalty imposed on students in Kano varsity.

  • Published:
NANS wants Gov to reduce N17,500 damages imposed on KSTU students play

Kano State University of Science and Technology

(Schoolings)
The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on Kano State Governor,  Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to reduce the N17,000 damages fee imposed on students of Kano State University Of Science And Technology (KUST), Wudil.

The students were mandated to pay the penalty of N17,500 following their protest over the death of their colleague, who drowned at River Wudil on May 2, 2018.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday, June 24, 2018, the National Public Relations Officer of the students' body, Bestman Okereafor said many students were still struggling to pay their school fees.

Students want sacked lecturer in sex scandal to be prosecuted play

Nigerian students union members

(Abusidiqu)

ALSO READ: OAU sacks sex-for-mark lecturer

“NANS is appealing to Gov. Ganduje, to mandate the school management to review the said damages fee for the benefit of innocent students and vulnerable ones still struggling to pay the last session’s registration fee.

“Our findings revealed that over 1,000 students still could not afford to pay the registration fees in an institution of about 15,000 students.

“NANS considers the N17,000 damages fee resolution of the Management of Kano State University of Science and Technology as too expensive,’’ Okereafor said.

NANS wants sacked lecturer to be prosecuted

Following the dismissal of Prof Richard Akindele for requesting five round of sex from a female student to increase her grade, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS are now calling for the prosecution of the sacked lecturer.

The National President of the students association,  Aruna Kadiri commended the  Obafemi Awolowo University management saying its decision to sack the lecturer would greatly save the image of the university.

Kadiri said the university management was aware that NANS was watching the entire investigation processes with keen interest adding that the school authorities had no option than to let justice prevail.

 

