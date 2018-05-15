Home > Communities > Student >

NANS threaten to shut down UNN over death of its member

NANS threatens to pass a vote of no confidence on the VC of the school over the death of a student who was allegedly killed in a robbery operation.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reportedly threatened to shut down the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN over the death of one of its executive members.

According to Vanguard, an authoritative source in the University said that an exco of NANS spoke to the acting chief security officer (CSO) on phone, threatening that they would come from Abuja to shut down the university over the death of a Nigerian student.

As NANS threaten to shut down the institution, the National students union body also reportedly points an accusing finger at the security department of the university.

However, a source who spoke with Vanguard said that the deceased student was allegedly killed in a robbery operation at the community while his accomplice is currently helping special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Enugu on investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the university acting security officer of the university Mr Romanus Nwafor confirmed the students' threat adding that they would pass a vote of no confidence on the vice-chancellor of the university Prof Benjamin Ozumba.

