N1.6b has been spent on students training since 2016- ITF

The Industrial Training Fund has reportedly spent N1.6 billion on Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme in the last two and half years.

The ITF’s Director-General, Joseph Ari, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, announced this at an accountability forum in Jos.

Ari said: “The ITF disbursed a total N1.6 billion as students and supervisory allowances to 328 tertiary institutions, adding that Industrial training is a brainchild of the ITF.''

He added that SIWES was initiated to provide engineering students and students of technical and allied disciplines with practical experience of real work situations.

Ari also said the scheme has been expanded to include humanities.

Starting with 11 institutions, the Director-General said Student Industrial Work Experience, SIWES has been expanded to 328 tertiary institutions cutting across universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of educations.

However, in a bid to address some challenges facing the scheme, the ITF is reportedly engaging supervisory agencies and other stakeholders.