N1.6b has been spent on students training since 2016- ITF

N1.6b has been spent on students training since 2016- ITF

In a bid to improve Nigerian students exposure to work environments of their discipline, ITF says N1.6b has been spent in the last 2yrs.

N1.6b has been spent on students training since 2016- ITF play

Pioneer students of the new Technical University in Ibadan during their matriculation ceremony

(Tech Uni/Twitter)
The Industrial Training Fund has reportedly spent N1.6 billion on Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme in the last two and half years.

The ITF’s Director-General, Joseph Ari, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, announced this at an accountability forum in Jos.

Ari said: “The ITF disbursed a total N1.6 billion as students and supervisory allowances to 328 tertiary institutions, adding that Industrial training is a brainchild of the ITF.''

He added that  SIWES was initiated to provide engineering students and students of technical and allied disciplines with practical experience of real work situations.

Ari also said the scheme has been expanded to include humanities.

ALSO READ: Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was rusticated from CU

Starting with 11 institutions, the Director-General said Student Industrial Work Experience, SIWES has been expanded to 328 tertiary institutions cutting across universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of educations.

However, in a bid to address some challenges facing the scheme, the ITF is reportedly engaging supervisory agencies and other stakeholders.

 

