Muslim Students Society trains 7000 pupils and undergraduates

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN has reportedly trained 4000 pupils at its five-day camping holding in Epe, Lagos.

Speaking at society's annual Islamic Vacational Course, IVC, the President of the society, Dr Saheed Ashafa said 4000 pupils were trained on leadership during the first phase of the camping programme.

Apart from the pupils, Ashafa added that about 3000 undergraduates from different institutions would be trained in the second phase of the program.

He said, “It gives us delight that we have been able to touch the lives of about 7,000 youths with this camping programme. The delegates have undergone training on leadership, morality and even entrepreneurship. We are delighted with their level of understanding and cooperation.

“Our hope is that as the delegates go out of the camping programme, they will effect a change in any society that they find themselves.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule advised the organisers of the programme not to derail from its objectives.

Adebule who was represented by Abdur-Razak Ekemode, a director in the Civil Service Office of Lagos State also urged the pupils to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence.

The 2018 IVC holding in Epe is the 104th edition of the annual holiday program of the Muslim Student Society of Nigerian, Lagos branch.

Muslim students criticise Nigerian leaders

Meanwhile, Dr Saheeed Ashafa while speaking during the formal opening ceremony of the camping program criticised Nigerian ruling class and warned them of the impending death of the country.

He said Nigeria would not grow at a desirable rate with the ways and manners the leaders are governing it.