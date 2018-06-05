More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Govt

news

Three months after Chinese Government offers scholarships to 47 UNICAL students to celebrate the 47th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic ties, another 47 students have received scholarships.

The second batch of students that benefit from the Chinese government scholarship are 47 undergraduates of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

According to New Telegraph, each student received N100,000 during the scholarship presentation which took place at the university main auditorium.

UNIZIK VC thanks Chinese Government

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku described the scholarship offer as a remarkable event in the history of the university.

ALSO READ: UNILAG English lecturer in sex scandal as student releases his nude photos

He said the beneficiaries of the Chinese government scholarship were selected among indigent and best students undertaking courses that were not well subscribed.

The Vice-Chancellor in his vote of thanks said this is the first time students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) will be receiving scholarships.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Charge d’Affairs to Nigeria, Lin Jing, said the establishment of the Confucius Institute by the Chinese Government in the university since 2008 has made UNIZIK to become a special attraction to the Chinese Government.

Chinese Govt offers scholarship to 47 UNICAL students in March

Recall that earlier in March, the Government of the Peoples Republic of China has offered scholarships to 47 students of the University of Calabar.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjiang, while presenting the award to the school management, said that Nigeria and China had many things in common.

Pingjiang also praised the management of the University of Calabar for its strides in academic and infrastructural development within four decades of its existence.