Home > Communities > Student >

More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Govt

Free Education More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Government

2018 seems to be a year of scholarship for Nigerian students. The Chinese government in three months has offered scholarship to almost 100 students.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More Nigerian students get scholarship offer from Chinese Government play

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three months after Chinese Government offers scholarships to 47 UNICAL students to celebrate the 47th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic ties, another 47 students have received scholarships.

The second batch of students that benefit from the Chinese government scholarship are 47 undergraduates of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

According to New Telegraph, each student received N100,000 during the scholarship presentation which took place at the university main auditorium.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku accuses varsity staff of watching porn play

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku

(Hallmarknews)

 

UNIZIK VC thanks Chinese Government

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku described the scholarship offer as a remarkable event in the history of the university.

ALSO READ: UNILAG English lecturer in sex scandal as student releases his nude photos

He said the beneficiaries of the Chinese government scholarship were selected among indigent and best students undertaking courses that were not well subscribed.

The Vice-Chancellor in his vote of thanks said this is the first time students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) will be receiving scholarships.

Meanwhile,  the Chinese Charge d’Affairs to Nigeria, Lin Jing, said the establishment of the Confucius Institute by the Chinese Government in the university since 2008 has made UNIZIK to become a special attraction to the Chinese Government.

Chinese Govt offers scholarship to 47 UNICAL students in March

Recall that earlier in March, the Government of the Peoples Republic of China has offered scholarships to 47 students of the University of Calabar.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjiang, while presenting the award to the school management, said that Nigeria and China had many things in common.

Pingjiang also praised the management of the University of Calabar for its strides in academic and infrastructural development within four decades of its existence.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in sex scandal as student releases...bullet
2 University of Lagos UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English...bullet
3 University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says his...bullet

Related Articles

JAMB Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
Mick Howarth British educationist not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
Free Education This Turkish University is giving scholarship to Nigerian students
Nigerian Undergraduates Check 55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduates
Herbal Medicine Now you can study this course in Nigerian Universities
University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in sex scandal as student releases his nude photos
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
University of Lagos UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer
University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says his nude photo is a blackmail

Student Pulse

How to pass exams when you have absolutely no time to revise
Campus Guide How to pass exams when you don't have enough time to revise
ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45
National Youth Service Corps Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45
ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Why we were dismissed from ATBU – ATBU lecturers