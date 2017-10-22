A 28-year-old jinx has been broken at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU as Aarinola Olaiya graduated with a Distinction in Surgery.

It is an unprecedented achievement as Olaiya also reportedly bagged distinction in Medicine and Community Health.

Since Medical Students of Obafemi Awolowo University announced Aarinola's feat on Twitter on Saturday, October 21, Nigerians have been celebrating and praising her for breaking the record.

— Medical Students OAU (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Medical Students OAU (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While many are celebrating Olaiya for her academic feat, others have been attacking Obafemi Awolowo University for making things difficult for students.

— Eketi Edima Ette (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Eketi Edima Ette (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0