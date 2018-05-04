MAUTECH expels 5 students over riot

news

The Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, has expelled five students for gross misconduct and involvement in the riot that led to the closure of the university in February.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Hajya Halima Bala disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

She said that the decision to expel the students was taken at the 213 regular meeting of the university senate held on Thursday, May 3.

Bala said that six other students were rusticated, while one is to repeat two academic sessions for their involvement in the riot.

Bala said that the senate resolved that the school would resume on May 14, while all students were to pay N10,000 each for damages done to university properties as well as write a letter of undertaking to be of good behaviour.

“All will not be allowed into students hostel until on Monday, May 14 and that will be for Post Graduate and 300 to 500 levels in the first instance only.

“One hundred and two hundred level students will resume on May 28. Lectures will start on June 4 to June 23, while revision will start from June 25 o June 30.

“Examination will commence from July 16 to July 21,” Bala said.

NAN recalled that the university was closed down indefinitely in February following a religious riot over alleged blasphamy posted by a student of engineering department on the department’s WhatsApp group.