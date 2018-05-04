Home > Communities > Student >

MAUTECH expels 5 students over riot

In Yola MAUTECH, university expels 5 students over riot

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Hajya Halima Bala disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MAUTECH shut down as Muslim and Christian students clash over blasphemy play

Mautech Gate

(Mautech)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, has expelled five students for gross misconduct and involvement in the riot that led to the closure of the university in February.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Hajya Halima Bala disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

She said that the decision to expel the students was taken at the 213 regular meeting of the university senate held on Thursday, May 3.

Bala said that six other students were rusticated, while one is to repeat two academic sessions for their involvement in the riot.

Bala said that the senate resolved that the school would resume on May 14, while all students were to pay N10,000 each for damages done to university properties as well as write a letter of undertaking to be of good behaviour.

All will not be allowed into students hostel until on Monday, May 14 and that will be for Post Graduate and 300 to 500 levels in the first instance only.

“One hundred and two hundred level students will resume on May 28. Lectures will start on June 4 to June 23, while revision will start from June 25 o June 30.

“Examination will commence from July 16 to July 21,” Bala said.

NAN recalled that the university was closed down indefinitely in February following a religious riot over alleged blasphamy posted by a student of engineering department on the department’s WhatsApp group.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Nigerian students who represent...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 University of Lagos For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese...bullet

Related Articles

Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings
Petty Issues WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass
Adamawa State Polytechnic School shut down as students reportedly riot over phone theft
Modibbo Adama University of Technology 1 killed as Muslim, Christian students fight over blasphemy in MAUTECH
Modibbo Adama University of Technology University shut down as Muslim and Christian students clash over blasphemy
Ogun State Polytechnic JAMB, NBTE approve Ogunpoly to begin academic activities in 18 programs
Buhari FG to intervene in universities affected by insurgency
Federal Government These 13 universities can no longer offer Law and Accounting
Adamawa Dangote, MAUTECH donate relief items to IDPs in Yola
Modibbo Adama University, Yola Only 29 of 12,600 students get 1st class as MAUTECH holds triple convocation

Student Pulse

ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school
KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague
 Kano University of Science and Technology KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague
Ajayi Crowther University denies punishing students for celebrating birthdays
Ajayi Crowther University Faith-based school denies punishing students for celebrating birthdays
Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU
Ahmadu Bello University If you wish to study Railway Engineering in Nigeria, ABU is your only choice