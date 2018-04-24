Home > Communities > Student >

Maritime University begins lectures with 196 students

Nigerian Maritime University Tertiary Institution begins academic activities with 196 students

The university located in Delta State has started operations with 196 students in three faculties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things to know about the new Maritime University Delta State play

Nigerian Maritime University commences operation

(Asabametro)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has started academic activities with just 196 students.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said lectures began on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

According to Akande, 196 students have been admitted into the university.

The release also stated that academic activities would only take off in three faculties approved by the National Universities Commission.

The three faculties are Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management, with 13 departments and specialisation in Marine Engineering, Marine Economics to Climate Change, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

5 things to know about the new varsity in Delta state play

The new Maritime University Delta State

(Daily Post)

 

Earlier in March,  the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Etebu had announced that the institution would commence operation in mid-April 2018.

The VC made the announcement at the  Kurutie take-off campus of the university where about 1,300 prospective academic staff were shortlisted from 6,000 applicants who applied for the job advert.

Buhari approves increase in the take off grant of the university

However, in a bid to ensure smooth commencement of operation at the university, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the university from N2 billion to N5 billion.

ALSO READ: 5 things you should know about the Nigerian Maritime University

The amount was included in the 2018 budget which was presented to the National Assembly in November 2017

In January 2018, the National Universities Commission granted the university the approval to start degree programmes from the 2017/2018 academic session.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches...bullet
2 Private Tertiary Institutions 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon
Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Universities, Polytechnics 5 compulsory requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Moneywise 5 financial goals you must reach before you clock 30
NYSC State Coordinator advises coppers to disregard negative information about Zamfara
University of Lagos UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition
Benue State University Student union leader suspended for allegedly stealing 700k from project funds
Oluwatofunmi Oteju 16-yr-old Nigerian wins Emerging Leader of the Year award in US university

Student Pulse

Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon
NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon
5 requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria
Universities, Polytechnics 5 compulsory requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria
ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018