Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board is the exam body all admission seeking Nigerians look up to pursue their tertiary education, but a lot of people did not have a fine experience with JAMB.

Simon Godwin Idoko, a 26-year-old man from Udaburu Owukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State is one of the unlucky admission seekers, who had to write JAMB so many times before securing admission.

As frustrating as that may sound, his experience with JAMB is now a success story as he graduated with a First Class degree from the Department of Applied Chemistry, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Narrating his story, Idoko said, “I left secondary school in 2007 from Wesley High School, Otukpo where I was awarded the overall best in Mathematics. I took UTME six times before I got admission to study Applied Chemistry. I was initially applying for Medicine and Surgery due to the advice from different people.

“I have never scored below 200 in UTME and the most disappointing time during the period of struggling to get admission was when I scored 264 in UTME and 68 in Post UTME in 2012 but I was not offered admission to study any course.

“The only course I was offered throughout the period of the six years was the course that I studied (Applied Chemistry). It was very frustrating then.”

Idoko offers tips on how to graduate with a first class degree

Achieving first class degree in any course according to Idoko is not easy because one is expected to do what ordinary students cannot do.

“Telling anyone that graduating with first class is easy is one of the most expensive lies in the world. To achieve such feat, one must be ready to do what ordinary students cannot do such as spending money on good textbooks, spending more time reading and spending less time on social activities.

Idoko who graduated with a CGPA of 4.75 plans to start his MSc program immediately after his NYSC as he wishes to become a lecturer or work in a multinational company.