Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU set up new panel

The sex-for-mark scandal between Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University and a female student, Monica Osagie is not over yet.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede has reportedly said that the Senate and the Council of the institution have set up a joint investigative panel to revisit the scandal.

Ogunbodede said the joint panel will allow Professor Akindele and the student, Osagie to bring their lawyers.

Recall that few days after the audio clip in which the lecturer demanded five round of sex from Osagie went viral, OAU management set up an investigative panel to look into the matter.

OAU investigative Committee suspends Prof Akindele

The panel after its investigation on Thursday, April 19, 2018, reportedly declared Prof Akindele guilty and suspended him indefinitely.

Though, Osagie did not appear before the committee set up by the institution.

However, she later appeared with two human rights activists led by Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi where she told the committee that she scored 45 in the course and not 33 as claimed by Akindele.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, the investigative committee set up by the institution was an internal one, adding that neither Prof Akindele nor Osagie was represented by a lawyer before the lecturer was suspended.

However, the University Senate and Council has set up another investigative committee to look into the matter again.

Ogunmodede said: “the governing council has now set up the real investigative panel which is a joint panel of council and senate of the university. It is this joint panel that will allow the man to bring his lawyer and the university’s lawyer will be there. The lady involved in the matter can also bring her lawyer.

“Now, the joint committee, comprising members of the council and senate, has been formed and it is the joint committee investigating the matter that can now pronounce him guilty. It is only then that the final punishment can be dished out to him.”

Ogunmodede, therefore, emphasised that Obafemi Awolowo University has a zero tolerance for sexual harassment adding that the joint committee will not sweep the case under the carpet as it would be thorough in the second phase of the investigation.