Home > Communities > Student >

Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU set up new panel

Sex-for-Mark Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation

OAU Vice Chancellor says the University Senate and Council have set up a new panel that'll allow the lecturer and student to bring their lawyers.

  • Published:
Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(oauedu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The sex-for-mark scandal between Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University and a female student, Monica Osagie is not over yet.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede has reportedly said that the Senate and the Council of the institution have set up a joint investigative panel to revisit the scandal.

Ogunbodede said the joint panel will allow Professor Akindele and the student, Osagie to bring their lawyers.

OAU VC says management will resolve tax debt soonest play

Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof  Eyitope Ogunbodede

(The News Nigeria)

 

Recall that few days after the audio clip in which the lecturer demanded five round of sex from Osagie went viral, OAU management set up an investigative panel to look into the matter.

OAU investigative Committee suspends Prof Akindele

The panel after its investigation on Thursday, April 19, 2018, reportedly declared Prof Akindele guilty and suspended him indefinitely.

Though, Osagie did not appear before the committee set up by the institution.

However, she later appeared with two human rights activists led by Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi where she told the committee that she scored 45 in the course and not 33 as claimed by Akindele.

Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel play

Senate building, Obafemi Awolowo University

(Modamo)

 

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, the investigative committee set up by the institution was an internal one, adding that neither Prof Akindele nor Osagie was represented by a lawyer before the lecturer was suspended.

However, the University Senate and Council has set up another investigative committee to look into the matter again.

ALSO READ: Transportation crisis in OAU as more students now stay off campus

Ogunmodede said: “the governing council has now set up the real investigative panel which is a joint panel of council and senate of the university. It is this joint panel that will allow the man to bring his lawyer and the university’s lawyer will be there. The lady involved in the matter can also bring her lawyer.

“Now, the joint committee, comprising members of the council and senate, has been formed and it is the joint committee investigating the matter that can now pronounce him guilty. It is only then that the final punishment can be dished out to him.”

Ogunmodede, therefore, emphasised that Obafemi Awolowo University has a zero tolerance for sexual harassment adding that the joint committee will not sweep the case under the carpet as it would be thorough in the second phase of the investigation.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Obafemi Awolowo University Transportation crisis in OAU as more...bullet
3 Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a...bullet

Related Articles

Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities in Nigerian Universities again
Scholarship FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia
Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU emerges as the best university in South-West
University of Ibadan UI admits only 3,514 out of 53,513 candidates
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti FUOYE shut as students allegedly plan to disrupt academic activities
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS threaten to shut down UNN over death of its member
Nigerian Universities Fresh graduates are being considered for one year training before NYSC
Wickedness Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school
NYSC Corps members to get health insurance in 2018 budget

Student Pulse

NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities again in Nigerian Universities
Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities in Nigerian Universities again
Unachieved goals,aims or objectives are pushed to the next generation.
In Yola 158 graduate from AUN
First class is not cheap in LASU- VC
Lagos State University First class is not cheap in LASU- VC
FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia
Scholarship FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia