LASU warns dismissed students not to come close to campus

news

Authorities of Lagos State University have warned students who have been dismissed from the institution to stay off the university campuses.

The school management in a statement on its website said the dismissed students should not visit the university campuses without invitation or clearance.

The statement reads: The University Management has been inundated with information of the presence of some expelled students on the Main Campus of the University.

In view of this development, the Management hereby calls on such students visiting the Campus and other Campuses of the University without invitation/clearance to henceforth, stay off the University Campuses.

It would be recalled that the expulsion letters given to the expelled students stated clearly the appropriate sanctions for their various offences. They are to maintain the status quo.

LASU also warns students and staff to stay away from dismissed students

Also, the university management also warned students, lecturers and stakeholders of the university to stay clear of the dismissed students.

ALSO READ: Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university

Stakeholders of the University, staff, students, others are to stay clear of these expelled students. Anyone who hobnobs with them will face the dire consequences as well as sanctions. Also, it is an act of illegality for any expelled student to visit the Campus (es) without clearance or invitation.

All expelled students and stakeholders of the University are hereby requested to heed this warning, which is the final from the University Management.

The statement also states that the expulsion of the students is in line with the management’s commitment to ensuring good attitude of the university students.