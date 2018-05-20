Home > Communities > Student >

LASU warns dismissed students not to come close to campus

Lagos State University LASU warns dismissed students not to come close to campus

The university management also warns that any student or staff that hobnob with a dismissed student will face the consequence.

First class is not cheap in LASU- VC

Lagos State University

Authorities of Lagos State University have warned students who have been dismissed from the institution to stay off the university campuses.

The school management in a statement on its website said the dismissed students should not visit the university campuses without invitation or clearance.

The statement reads: The University Management has been inundated with information of the presence of some expelled students on the Main Campus of the University.

In view of this development, the Management hereby calls on such students visiting the Campus and other Campuses of the University without invitation/clearance to henceforth, stay off the University Campuses.

LASU VC suggests whitles-blowing policy on campus to expose randy lecturers

Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University.

(National Daily)

 

It would be recalled that the expulsion letters given to the expelled students stated clearly the appropriate sanctions for their various offences. They are to maintain the status quo.

LASU also warns students and staff to stay away from dismissed students

Also, the university management also warned students, lecturers and stakeholders of the university to stay clear of the dismissed students.

Stakeholders of the University, staff, students, others are to stay clear of these expelled students. Anyone who hobnobs with them will face the dire consequences as well as sanctions. Also, it is an act of illegality for any expelled student to visit the Campus (es) without clearance or invitation.

All expelled students and stakeholders of the University are hereby requested to heed this warning, which is the final from the University Management.

The statement also states  that  the expulsion of the students is in line with the management’s commitment to ensuring good attitude of the university students.

 

