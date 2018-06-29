Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

LASU gets new Registrar, Bursar

LASU University gets new Registrar, Bursar

They are Mr Mohammed Amuni (Registrar) and Mr Said Olayinka (Bursar).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
First class is not cheap in LASU- VC play

Lagos State University

(Black Box)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the appointments of a new Registrar and a Bursar.

They are Mr Mohammed Amuni (Registrar) and Mr Said Olayinka (Bursar).

Mr Adekoya Martins, the Coordinator of the university’s Center for Information Press and Public Relations Unit, said the institution’s Governing Council approved the appointment at its 118th statutory meeting on Thursday.

Martins said the appointments followed the Council’s consideration and approval of the recommendation of the reports by the Joint Selection Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until their appointments, Amuni was the Deputy Registrar, Academic Staff Establishment, while Olayinka held sway as the Director, Internal Audit.

The appointments of the new principal officers, according to a statement, take immediate effect.

Amuni takes over from Mr Akinwunmi Lewis, whose tenure expired in June, while Olayinka also takes over from the former Bursar, Mr Adetayo Hassan. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26,...bullet
2 Lagos state University LASU disowns 'student' who jumped into lagoonbullet
3 JAMB Only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTMEbullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members won't be withdrawn from Plateau state
JAMB Exam body announces date for 2018 post UTME
Lagos state University LASU disowns 'student' who jumped into lagoon
Free Education 10 music students receive scholarship award from Ebenezer Obey
Babcock University Former school drop-out emerges best graduating student
Akinwunmi Ambode LASU Land: Governor reduces cost to trespassers by 67%
Ogunsanya Fuad Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m
Lagos State University Best graduating student's first WAEC result was full of F9s
In Kwara Govt cautions principals who ask students to bring concrete block to school

Student Pulse

NYSC says corps member won't be withdrawn from Plateau state
National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members won't be withdrawn from Plateau state
JAMB announces date for 2018 post UTME
JAMB Exam body announces date for 2018 post UTME
Over 500 female students get scholarship from Nigerian women in US.
Free Education Over 500 female students get scholarship award from Nigerian women in US
Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics
YABATECH Higher institution acquires software for detecting plagiarism