Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

LASU disowns 'student' who jumps into lagoon

LASU disowns 'student' who jumps into lagoon

Lagos state University management says man who jumps into the lagoon is not a student of the University

  • Published: , Refreshed:
First class is not cheap in LASU- VC play

Lagos State University

(Black Box)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos State University authorities have denied the claims that a young man, Kingsley Gabriel, who reportedly jumped into the lagoon is a student of the school.

On Monday, June 25, 2018,  Gabriel was rescued from the lagoon by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials after jumping into the water from Falomo bridge in Ikoyi.

According to LASWA General Manager,  Damilola Emmanuel, ''Gabriel  was quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA officials who responded swiftly by jumping into the lagoon.”

LASU disown 'student' who jumps into lagoon play

LASU disowns 'student' who jumps into lagoon

(Yabaleft )

 

Meanwhile, reports following the incident stated that  Gabriel is a student of the Lagos State University.

However, the university management has denied the claim saying Gabriel’s name is not in the university’s database.

 “We have to approach the Office of the Dean of Students Affairs to look into our database, but we realised no one bears that name Kingsley Gabriel.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26,...bullet
2 JAMB Exam body sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTMEbullet
3 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

JAMB Only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME
Ifeoma Onuike This Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the second time in Cyprus [PHOTOS]
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS President says it's not wrong to beg lecturers for mark
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU is not happy with the creation of more universities
2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
JAMBMOBILE Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMB's new app
Post UTME Screening FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000
E-learning 9 online courses you can take for free if you're into Programming

Student Pulse

Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics
YABATECH Higher institution acquires software for detecting plagiarism
JAMB says only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME
JAMB Only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME
NANS President says it is not wrong to beg lecturers for mark
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS President says it's not wrong to beg lecturers for mark
Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMBMOBILE
JAMBMOBILE Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMB's new app