LASU disowns 'student' who jumped into lagoon

Lagos State University authorities have denied the claims that a young man, Kingsley Gabriel, who reportedly jumped into the lagoon is a student of the school.

On Monday, June 25, 2018, Gabriel was rescued from the lagoon by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials after jumping into the water from Falomo bridge in Ikoyi.

According to LASWA General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel, ''Gabriel was quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA officials who responded swiftly by jumping into the lagoon.”

Meanwhile, reports following the incident stated that Gabriel is a student of the Lagos State University.

However, the university management has denied the claim saying Gabriel’s name is not in the university’s database.

“We have to approach the Office of the Dean of Students Affairs to look into our database, but we realised no one bears that name Kingsley Gabriel.