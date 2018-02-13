Laspotech set to inaugurate radio station

news

The Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech), Ikorodu on Tuesday said it had completed its radio station and would commission it soon.

Mr Sameul Sogunro, Rector of the Institution, said this at the matriculation of its new students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Sogunro said all the equipment for transmission of the Laspotech Frequency Modular (FM) radio station had been procured.

He said the station was domiciled at the Department of Mass Communication in the School of Communication and Liberal Studies at the Ikorodu Campus.

“I appreciate the assistance of the State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser on Communities and Communication, for providing the studio equipment,’’ the rector said.

According to him, the Polytechnic has also begun the construction of drainage and car park at the School of Technology complex, funded by the state government.

He said the School of Agriculture Administrative block and Department of Agricultural Technology projects would also begin in 2018.

“It will be funded through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).’’

The rector promised that his administration would continually strive to engage, train and retrain its personnel, while putting in place modern facilities for learning.

“In spite of dwindling resources, the Polytechnic has managed to stay afloat to deliver good services to our students.

“We must continue to be prudent and make judicious use of meagre resources by blocking every possible leakage.

“Your role in the prompt payment of fees and other charges would assist the Polytechnic greatly in this regard,’’ Sogunro told the students.

He said the institution’s Academic Board had made agricultural studies mandatory for all its students.

This step, he said, is to make them job providers and not job seekers after graduation.

He advised the fresh students to dissociate themselves from all forms of vices, including examination malpractice, cultism, gambling, harassment, lecture absenteeism and extortion among others.

According to him, the Polytechnic administration has zero tolerance toward any form of unwholesome attitude.

“The penalty for involvement in any anti-social vice is expulsion.

“The Academic Board will not hesitate to take stern disciplinary action against any erring student for involvement in examination malpractice.

“It is my hope that you will abide by the provisions of the Matriculation oath to which you have sworn today, so that you can excellently fulfil your studentship,’’ he said.

The rector assured the students of maximum security on all the institution’s campuses.

He urged them to report suspicious activities to appropriate authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Polytechnic matriculated 2,294 National Diploma students and 2,164 Higher National Diploma students.