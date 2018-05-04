Home > Communities > Student >

KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague

 Kano State University of Science and Technology KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague

The Vice Chancellor of the university says the school will observe two day mourning for the student who drowned in Wudil River.

Kano State University of Science and Technology authorities have closed down the institution for two weeks after students protested over the death of their colleague who drowned in Wudil river.

The deceased identified as Faruk reportedly drowned in the river on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

However, following the incident and the protest, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa at a press conference on Thursday announced that the school will be shut down for two weeks.

“The incident coincided with the mid-semester break hence our decision to close the school to students and entire school community to observe two days mourning after which the students proceed on the break,” the VC said.

The Vice Chancellor also added that deceased alongside two other students were warned by the school’s security officers against going to the river to swim, but they defied the warning.

