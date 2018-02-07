Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB to collaborate with EFCC to fight corruption

JAMB Exam Board to collaborate with EFCC to fight corruption

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu visited the board in Bwari, Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Exam Board recommends 1.6m candidates for admission play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will collaborate effectively with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in the fight against corruption.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu visited the board in Bwari, Abuja.

Oloyede, while appreciating the Commission for the visit, said that JAMB had resolved to fight against any form of corruption and examination malpractice.

We as a body have resolved not to partake in any form of corruption and I also would appeal to all Nigerians to put whatever grievances against the leadership of the EFCC aside and join the commission to fight corruption.

“Let us appreciate what the Commission is doing; I commend their dedication; it is a risky job of which one must be ready to face the consequences that may follow, especially in a society where corruption is endemic.

“Whatever is wrong is indeed corruption and we must fight against it.”

READ ALSO: Board extends 2018 UTME registration till February 11, 2018

He also cautioned public servants to ensure they work diligently while pushing aside any form of wrong doing that could “land them in jail.”

The registrar also said that the board was working in collaboration with other security agencies to check security breach in its operations.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu commended the leadership of JAMB on its fight against examination malpractice, which he said was part of the fight against corruption.

According to him, the commission has discovered areas to work with the board in its fight against the menace and would work towards it.

Magu also noted that it was the responsibility of every Nigerian to join in the fight against corruption which has become “a disaster in the society.”

He EFCC boss called on the media to do more sensitisation against the menace.

Also speaking, the Director, Test Administration of JAMB, Dr Yusuf Lawal, said that the board would stop at nothing in doing its efforts to curb the corruption that emanates and affects the education system.

He said: “The issue of corruption emanates from examination malpractice and we would ensure that sensitisation begins from this stage.”

He, however, appreciated the commission for recognizing the board’s efforts to sanitize the system in order for Nigerians to gain a smooth process of admissions into various tertiary institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some staff of the EFCC alongside directors of JAMB attended the meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 University Ranking These are the top 10 universities in Nigeria...bullet
2 Modibbo Adama University of Technology University shut down as Muslim...bullet
3 Campus Guide 5 bad academic habits you have to get rid ofbullet

Related Articles

JAMB Board extends 2018 UTME registration till February 11, 2018
2018 UTME JAMB ends sales of exam forms on February 6, 2018
Finance Here are 4 quick profit-making opportunities
WAEC 35 inmates of Ikoyi Prison to sit for exam
JAMB 1.2m candidates register for 2018 UTME in 54 days
JAMB 600,000 candidates left frustrated over admission status
Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university
JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hall
JAMB Exam Board recommends 1.6m candidates for admission

Student Pulse

Board extends deadline for 2018 UTME registration till February 11, 2018
JAMB Board extends 2018 UTME registration till February 11, 2018
1 killed as Muslim, Christian students fight over blasphemy in MAUTECH
Modibbo Adama University of Technology 1 killed as Muslim, Christian students fight over blasphemy in MAUTECH
JAMB ends sales of exam forms today
2018 UTME JAMB ends sales of exam forms on February 6, 2018
University of Ibadan
University of Ibadan 5 things you probably didn't know about UI