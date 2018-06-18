Pulse.ng logo
JAMB set to hold 2018 admission policy meeting on June 26

JAMB Board set to hold 2018 admission policy meeting on June 26

  • Published:
JAMB play

JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to hold its 2018 admission policy meeting to kick-start the admission process into the country's tertiary institutions on June 26, 2018.

The Head of Media and Information for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure today,  Monday, June 18, 2018, in Lagos State.

He said; “The main reason for the meeting is to define all modalities for admission of qualified candidates into the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2018/2019 academic session.

“The board has concluded arrangements for this year’s admission policy meeting with all stakeholders in the education sector.

“This kind of meeting is to give room for contributions as well as ensure fairness and equity in the conduct of the 2018/2019 admission process. We are expecting in attendance all heads of tertiary institutions across the country.

“We shall be convening this meeting, for the first time, in the South-West, Osun precisely.

“All the South-West governors have been invited coupled with other critical stakeholders.

“To ensure that there is no misrepresentation of facts or information, there will be a live coverage of the meeting on NTA from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, so that Nigerians can follow the proceedings,” he said.

Benjamin also stated that students would also have access to first hand information on how the admissions would be conducted including the requirements.

He went on to assure Nigerians that the board would continue to work hard at ensuring that new innovations and reforms that would give the candidates an edge over admission process challenges are put in place.

“Our determined objective is to ensure that every prospective candidate is treated fairly and equally under a transparent platform.

“We will also continue to strive to open up the space for healthy competition.

“As it was done in 2017, this year’s admission process will also be conducted through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

“This system eliminates all human interference in the admission exercise, where candidates are selected purely on the basis of defined criteria,” Benjamin said.

