JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Boar d (JAMB) Prof Is’haq Oloyede has lamented the depth of corruption at JAMB as he announced that the agency has only remitted N52m in 40 years.

The JAMB registrar said this while delivering a lecture at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Osogbo.

Oloyede became the Registrar of the exam board in 2016 and according to him, he generated N9 billion for the board and remitted N7.8 billion to the Federal Government in 2017.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to join President Muhammadu Buhari in fighting corruption.

Speaking about the state of education in Nigeria, Oloyede said the government needs to place less emphasis on certificates and encourage abilities among the students.

“Destroying a nation does not require the use of atomic bomb or the use of long range missiles.

“It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examination by students.

“The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation, but functional education will guarantee freedom and national development,” he said

The JAMB boss also said corruption is also working against functional education in Nigeria.

Oloyede, added that quality education must be functional, multipurpose and adaptable to every situation.