news

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the cut of mark for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The exam body and heads of over 650 tertiary institutions involving Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of higher institutions in the country made the announcement during its policy meeting held in Osun State.

At the meeting, it was agreed that the 2018 UTME cut off mark be pegged at 140 universities, 120 for polytechnics and 100 for Colleges of education.

Speaking to Pulse on Telephone about the cut off mark, JAMB's Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin said the cut-off mark was not determined by JAMB alone.

He said: it is not JAMB, cut off mark is determined by the universities. It is not the issue of JAMB.

ALSO READ: JAMB introduces an app for candidates to check matriculation status

The exam body had on Monday, June 25, 2018, announced that the cut-off mark for 2018 UTME would be determined at the policy meeting holding in Osun state.

JAMB announces date for 2018 post UTME

Apart from the cut off mark, the board at the meeting with heads of tertiary educational institutions also decided on the date for the 2018 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination exercise.

According to JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, the post JAMB exercise will start from July and end in December 2018.

“The leaders of the institutions agreed that the First Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from July 2, 2018, to October 16, 2018; while the Second Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from October 17, 2018, to December 17, 2018,” he said.

Another outcome of the meeting is about the dip in candidates performance in the 2018 UTME.