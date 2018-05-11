JAMB makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms

Home > Communities > Student >

Out of the N8.5b, a JAMB insider who spoke to Journalist says JAMB will remittance to Government will be close to N7.8 billion.

UTME candidates will have no reason to sit for another tests after their UTME

(Guardian Nigeria)
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has reportedly generated a sum of N8.453billion from the sales of application forms to candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in 2018.

According to Premium Times, a top official of the Board on Friday, May 11, 2018, disclosed that the revenue came from payments made by 1,602,762 candidates who registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Part of the revenue also came from registration fees paid by 135, 670.00 Direct Entry (DE) candidates, Premium Times reports.

No rescheduling of 2018 UTME for any candidate- JAMB Registrar play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)

 

In the 2018 UTME, a total of  1,798,438 UTME and direct entry candidates paid N5,500 for the forms out of which N4,700 goes to JAMB’s coffers while N800 is remitted to banks and suppliers of reading texts to applicants.

JAMB remitted N7.8b to FG in 2017

In 2017, about N1.8million UTME and DE candidates sought tertiary admissions and the exam body remitted N7.8 billion to the government.

However, it is not clear yet how much JAMB will remit to the government this year after paying computer-based test centres operators, other service providers as well as the exam officials.

But the source who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity said the remittance for 2018 will be close N7.8 billion, which was the amount the exam body remitted to the Federal Government's Treasury Single Account.

 

 

