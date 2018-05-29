Home > Communities > Student >

Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018

JAMB Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018

The DE application which started in December 2017 will close in June as JAMB prepares to start 2018 admission process.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018 play

JAMB data show that only three states have been leading the rest of other states in Engineering Courses in  Nigeria.

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced that the Direct Entry application will close on  Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Board’s Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, over 140,000 candidates have so far obtained the forms online.

If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip play

UTME candidates will have no reason to sit for another tests after their UTME

(Guardian Nigeria)

 

The JAMB's spokesperson said that the closure of the application became necessary in order to avail the board to plan ahead for the 2018 admission process into various institutions.

ALSO READ: JAMB sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTME

“With the policy meeting coming up on June 26, which involves the Minister of Education and all stakeholders in the sector, the 2018 admission guidelines would be discussed and approved for the board.

“This includes both for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and DE.

“Therefore, candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the DE should use the window period of seven days to apply, as no extension of date will be granted.”

The Direct Entry (DE) application stated in December 2017.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities...bullet
2 Covenant University 5 misconceptions about students of this tertiary...bullet
3 National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved...bullet

Related Articles

UTME JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official
JAMB If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms
Lagos State University Best graduating student's first WAEC result was full of F9s
Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic
Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
JAMB Board sets May 26 for rescheduled examinations for over 12,000 candidates
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
JAMB Board assures of transparent system, conducts exams for 16 agencies
Nigeria Police Force NPF announces exam date for new recruits

Student Pulse

NUC releases list of approved varsities for post-graduate studies in Nigeria
University of Ibadan UI remains the only Nigerian varsity among top 1000 in the world
This Turkish University is giving scholarship to Nigerian students
Free Education This Turkish University is giving scholarship to Nigerian students
British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
Mick Howarth British educationist not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs