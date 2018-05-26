Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB assures of transparent system, conducts exams for 16 agencies

JAMB Board assures of transparent system, conducts exams for 16 agencies

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede stated this at the sideline of the 2018 Nigerian Police recruitment examinations, conducted at the JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) centre at Bwari in the FCT.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No rescheduling of 2018 UTME for any candidate- JAMB Registrar play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has restated its commitment to operate a transparent system in conducting examinations in the country.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede stated this at the sideline of the 2018 Nigerian Police recruitment examinations, conducted at the JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) centre at Bwari in the FCT.

According to him, the board is committed to ensuring and delivering a transparent system that works when enforced; We have conducted exams for about 16 agencies this year.

Oloyede said the board conduct examinations for both private and government organisations because of its well established facility and guarantee to deliver.

We have so many people, who believe in us; agencies who patronise us, particularly, those who want to do things transparently.

“If you want to set rules and want it to be enforced transparently, JAMB will give you the services at a cost you cannot get anywhere because we use an already established facility for that.

“We ensure a set standard. We have conducted exams for about 16 agencies this year and may begin another one in some few weeks,’’ he said.

On the police recruitment, the registrar said over 37, 000 candidates were assessed at 156 CBT centres nationwide.

He said the candidates, who wrote the examinations at no cost to the board would not have a cut-off mark for assessment, adding that the type of questions they answer was at the discretion of the board.

The possibility of being shortlisted, he explained would be determined by number of vacancies available in the police, as well as the performance of the candidates.

Oloyede noted that JAMB’s role was to assist in ensuring that the qualifications the candidates claimed were authentic and that those who were screened sat for the examinations.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Training, Mr Istifanus Shettima also said that the police involved JAMB in their recruitment process for 6,000 prospective constables to uphold their standard.

Shettima noted that JAMB had been excellent in conducting examinations and expressed confidence it would ensure that excellent and qualified people join the police.

“We involved JAMB for transparency and in view of the slogan, ‘Change begins with me’ because Change begins with the Nigerian Police,’’ he said.

He added that the examination was being conducted for the applicants free of charge, adding that the minimum qualification for them was the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with five credits, including Mathematics and English. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities...bullet
2 National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved...bullet
3 National Universities Commission NUC may approve 292 new private...bullet

Related Articles

2018 UTME JAMB says there is no admission cut-off mark yet
JAMB Registrar identifies parents of candidates as major challenge
2018 UTME JAMB Registrar says 1.1m candidates score above 100
JAMB Cut-off mark for 2018 UTME will likely be 180 or 190
2018 UTME JAMB to release 1.3 million results on Monday, March 19, 2018
2018 UTME JAMB Registrar blasts parents who encourage exam malpractice
2018 UTME No rescheduling of UTME for any candidate- JAMB Registrar
JAMB Exam body begins release of 2018 UTME results
2018 UTME JAMB plans to let candidates write exam at home in future

Student Pulse

Nigerian student in UK shares how yahoo-yahoo appears in her exam question
Fola Ogunsemo Nigerian student in UK shares how yahoo-yahoo appears in her exam questions
This Nigerian medical student in US needs your support to graduate
Hosannah Evie This Nigerian medical student in US needs your financial support to graduate
Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin
Cultism Kwara Poly engages 180 security operatives
Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m
Ogunsanya Fuad Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m