JAMB: 2 fake CBT centre operators arrested in Lagos

news

Police have arrested two men who are running a fake Computer Based Test centers in Lagos for engaging in an illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 UTME.

The suspects, Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood were reportedly the owners of Vision Computer Academy in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the Police, Ajibola and Moshood were arrested on Saturday, January 13 following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspects were reportedly using Lagos Island Primary School, Sura, for the illegal registration exercise.

ALSO READ: 42 Universities in trouble for exploiting UTME candidates

JAMB to charge the suspects to court

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Lagos Office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Sunday Aladegbaye said that the suspects'' CBT center is legally accredited for registration exercise, but they decided to move it to an illegal environment to engage in fraudulent practices.

Aladegbayi, therefore, said the two suspects would be charged to court adding that JAMB will fish out anyone thwarting its efforts to standardize examination and admission process in the country.