Islamic University in Uganda has reportedly suspended 23 students for having a sexual relationship on campus.

The Coordinator of the University, Dr Sulait Kabali, who is also secretary of the disciplinary committee told Daily Monitor that the students were found guilty of breach of the university rules and regulation.

Kabali said, “The students were found guilty of coupling and having sex on campus, which is contrary to the University rules and regulations, adding that other students were also found guilty of theft of property, consuming alcohol and other narcotic drugs, pregnancy and staging acts of violence at the campus''.

Moreover, in a letter obtained by Daily Monitor, it was stated that the students were found in the dark corners on different occasions having in love affairs.

The letter partly reads:

“During the cross-examining to which you were subjected to, the above Disciplinary Sub-Committee and based on your oral and written submission in which you stated that you were found in darkness engaging in love affairs, you were found guilty of having committed the above-stated offence hence having violated the above-cited rule,”

Kabali also said the one-year suspension of the students should serve as a warning to other students adding that the University management will not hesitate to dismiss any student who violates the university rules and regulations.