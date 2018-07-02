How to write a stunning application letter

news

The art of letter writing is often thought to be one of the easiest things to do until necessity demands one from us.

Of course, we know that there is a difference between the letter we write to family and friends which we were taught in school to be informal, and the type that is expected from us when applying for a job.

Important to realize, is that your job application letter is an opportunity to highlight your most relevant qualifications and experiences, elevating your resume, and increasing your chances of being called for an interview.

However, the possibility of that opportunity cannot come to be if writing an application letter is an issue to you.

How can I write a job application letter?

Here is a sample of a “Job Application Letter”

Steve Dede 8 Jaja of Opobo Drive Charlton Estate, Ikeja. stevedede@email.com Date Fu’ad Lawal XYZ Company 30 Admiralty way, Lekki. Dear Mr. Lawal, I am writing to apply for the programmer position advertised in the Guardian newspaper. As requested, I am enclosing a completed job application, my certification, my resume, and three references. The opportunity presented in this listing is very interesting, and I believe that my strong technical experience and education will make me a very competitive candidate for this position. The key strengths that I possess for success in this position include: I have successfully designed, developed, and supported live use applications

I strive for continued excellence

I provide exceptional contributions to customer service for all customers With a Bachelor's degree in Computer Programming, I have a full understanding of the full lifecycle of a software development project. I also have experience in learning and excelling at new technologies as needed. Please see my resume for additional information on my experience. I can be reached anytime via email at stevedede@email.com or my cell phone, 08012345678. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to speaking with you about this employment opportunity. Sincerely, Signature (for hard copy letter) Steve Dede

With the above sample, there is now a possibility for you to create a stunning application letter that will enhance your resume, and increase your chances of being called for an interview

However, we are also aware that some companies would rather prefer you send your application letter to their email address. And when this required, you're not expected to use the above format.

Here is a sample of an email “Job Application Letter”

Subject: Programmer position - Steve Dede Email Message: Dear Hiring Manager, I'm writing to express my interest in the Programmer position listed on Lesley.com Your description of the work responsibilities that are required of your next programmer position closely match my experience, and I am excited to submit my resume to you for your consideration. In my position as a programmer for XYZ Company, I updated and expanded existing programs. I also wrote programs in a variety of computer languages, such as C++ and Java. Additionally, I build computer-assisted software engineering (CASE) tools to automate the writing of some code. My resume is attached. If I can provide you with any further information on my background and qualifications, please let me know. I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you for your consideration. Steve Dede Address Email Phone number

Tips to remember when writing an application letter

1. Write at the top, the contact information.

2. The letter should be addressed to a name or title.

3. Express your interest in the first paragraph. State where you found the position, and how you'll benefit the employer.

4 The second paragraph should be a summary of your strengths, qualifications, and experience.

5. Conclude with an explicit one-sentence summary of why you're the perfect candidate.

6. Invite the hiring manager to contact you.

7. Sign off appropriately, and write your name.

8. Check to see if content is organized.

9. Make sure it's neat, brief and has no typos.

10. End by politely expressing interest in further dialogue.

How to follow up on a job application letter

Hearing nothing after sending your resume and application letter to an office or email, upon requirement can be very disheartening.

But, the truth is, it will bring you no good to just sit and wait for a response that might never come.

So, should it ever happen that after sending your resume and application letter for a week or two, you do not get a response from the hiring manager, go ahead and follow up.

Here is a perfect example of a follow-up email

Subject

Following up on [position title] application

Body

Hi [hiring manager name],

I hope all is well. I know how busy you probably are, but I recently applied for the [position title] position and wanted to check in on your decision timeline. I am excited about the opportunity to join [company name] and help [bring in new clients / develop world-class content/anything else awesome you would be doing] with your team.

Please let me know if it would be helpful for me to provide any additional information as you move on to the next stage in the hiring process.

I look forward to hearing from you.

[Your name]