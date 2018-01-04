Here's why you shouldnt choose public university for 2018 UTME

news

Wouldn't you rather choose a private university for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination if you have the means?

The state of Education in Nigerian public universities is so discouraging that even Vice Chancellors sent their wards abroad for university education.

So, if a lecturer who is in the system could ignore the system to send his kids abroad, why should you like to spend seven years for a four year course?

Without trying to make a case for private schools, these are tenable reasons you should consider private universities for the upcoming UTME.

ASUU Strike

Public universities and ASUU strike have proved to be twin entities. Academic staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions found strike as a very potent tool to press home their demands.

And each time the lecturers strike, the students bear the brunt and end up spending six or seven years for a four-year course.

But in Private universities, you do not have ASUU strike to contend with and you rest assured your four-year course will not have extra years.

Facilities

One other thing most private universities in Nigeria have better than their public counterpart are good facilities that aid quality education.

The ambience in private universities is more conducive and more encouraging for learning.

You find standard libraries, laboratories, lecture rooms in some of the private universities around while the lack of funds in many public universities have exposed these facilities to dilapidation.

Internal Crisis

Some public universities are plagued with internal crises that often lead to school gate getting shuttered for months. There have been countless stories about academic staff fighting the Vice Chancellor and vice versa.

You' ll hardly hear of such stories in private universities because the management of these schools tends to be more organised and coordinated. So, you may have to consider this if you don't want your academic pursuit to be disrupted by the show of power among public universities authorities.

Quality of lecturers

Private Universities management usually strives to attract the best of lecturers to their school. This obviously is the reason their students often perform better than some of those in government-controlled varsities.

Every department and faculties in some private universities boast of sound professors. This is not completely true of some public universities in this country.