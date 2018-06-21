Here are 35 free online courses for Art & Design students

If you study Art and Design, here are 35 online courses for you to improve your knowledge and skills.
You'll certainly need more than the theories and practical you learnt at the university to prepare yourself for your dream job.
As an Art student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment, rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.
However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant your field, we've got you covered now.
Here are 35 free online courses you can learn online in the comfort of your room. These courses come with real university credit.
1. Introduction to Programming for Musicians and Digital Artists from California Institute of the Arts.
2. Sound Production in Ableton Live for Musicians and Artists from
California Institute of the Arts.
3. Graphic Design History: An Introduction from Maryland Institute College of Art.
4. Sound Synthesis Using Reaktor from California Institute of the Arts
5. Charting the Avant-Garde: from Romanticism to Utopic Abstraction from School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
6. Generative Art and Computational Creativity from Simon Fraser University.
7. Introduction to User Experience from University of Michigan.
8. Evaluating Designs with Users from University of Michigan.
9. UX Design: From Concept to Wireframe from University of Michigan.
10. Principles of Designing for Humans from University of Michigan.
11. Understanding User Needs from University of Michigan
12. UX Research Surveys from University of Michigan
13. UX Research at Scale: Analytics and Online Experiments from University of Michigan
14. UX Design: From Wireframe to Prototype from University of Michigan
15. Human-Computer Interaction from Georgia Institute of Technology
16. Piano I: Introduction to the Piano & Staff from Arizona State University
17. Piano II: Focus on Reading from Arizona State University
18. Idea Development: Create and Implement Innovative Ideas from University of Queensland
19. Creating and Sustaining an Innovation Culture from University of Queensland
20. Design Thinking and Creativity for Innovation from University of Queensland
21. Design Thinking: Prototyping and User Testing from Rochester Institute of Technology
22. Design Thinking: Ideation, Iteration and Communication from Rochester Institute of Technology
23. Design Thinking: Empathizing to Understand the Problem from Rochester Institute of Technology
24. Design Thinking Fundamentals from Rochester Institute of Technology
25. Custom Hand-lettering from School of Visual Arts
26. Working with Motion & Time from School of Visual Arts
27. Camera Essentials from School of Visual Arts
28. The Practical History of Typography from School of Visual Arts
29. Making Meaning: An Introduction to Designing Objects, Part I from School of the Art Institute of Chicago
30. North Indian Classical Music I: Fundamental Elements from Universitat Pompeu Fabra
31. Digital Drawings: Points, Lines, Curves from University of Nevada, Las Vegas
32. Exploring the Mixed Reality Landscape from Pacific Northwest College of Art
33. Cardin to Castelbajac: Style in French Fashion from Paris College of Art
34. Introduction to Motion Design: Animated GIFs from Ringling College of Art + Design
35. Introduction to Digital Fabrication and Technical Design