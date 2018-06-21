Here are 35 free online courses for Art & Design students

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These days, what you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you are a student or graduate of Art and Design.

You'll certainly need more than the theories and practical you learnt at the university to prepare yourself for your dream job.

As an Art student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment, rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate .

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant your field, we've got you covered now.

Here are 35 free online courses you can learn online in the comfort of your room. These courses come with real university credit.

1. Introduction to Programming for Musicians and Digital Artists from California Institute of the Arts.

2. Sound Production in Ableton Live for Musicians and Artists from

California Institute of the Arts.

3. Graphic Design History: An Introduction from Maryland Institute College of Art.

4. Sound Synthesis Using Reaktor from California Institute of the Arts

5. Charting the Avant-Garde: from Romanticism to Utopic Abstraction from School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

6. Generative Art and Computational Creativity from Simon Fraser University.

7. Introduction to User Experience from University of Michigan.

8. Evaluating Designs with Users from University of Michigan.

9. UX Design: From Concept to Wireframe from University of Michigan.

10. Principles of Designing for Humans from University of Michigan.

11. Understanding User Needs from University of Michigan

12. UX Research Surveys from University of Michigan

13. UX Research at Scale: Analytics and Online Experiments from University of Michigan

14. UX Design: From Wireframe to Prototype from University of Michigan

15. Human-Computer Interaction from Georgia Institute of Technology

16. Piano I: Introduction to the Piano & Staff from Arizona State University

17. Piano II: Focus on Reading from Arizona State University

18. Idea Development: Create and Implement Innovative Ideas from University of Queensland

19. Creating and Sustaining an Innovation Culture from University of Queensland

20. Design Thinking and Creativity for Innovation from University of Queensland

21. Design Thinking: Prototyping and User Testing from Rochester Institute of Technology

22. Design Thinking: Ideation, Iteration and Communication from Rochester Institute of Technology

23. Design Thinking: Empathizing to Understand the Problem from Rochester Institute of Technology

24. Design Thinking Fundamentals from Rochester Institute of Technology

25. Custom Hand-lettering from School of Visual Arts

26. Working with Motion & Time from School of Visual Arts

27. Camera Essentials from School of Visual Arts

28. The Practical History of Typography from School of Visual Arts

29. Making Meaning: An Introduction to Designing Objects, Part I from School of the Art Institute of Chicago

30. North Indian Classical Music I: Fundamental Elements from Universitat Pompeu Fabra

31. Digital Drawings: Points, Lines, Curves from University of Nevada, Las Vegas

32. Exploring the Mixed Reality Landscape from Pacific Northwest College of Art

33. Cardin to Castelbajac: Style in French Fashion from Paris College of Art

34. Introduction to Motion Design: Animated GIFs from Ringling College of Art + Design

35. Introduction to Digital Fabrication and Technical Design