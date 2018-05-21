news

Following the rumours of some Principals in Kwara State asking students to bring concrete blocks to school, the State Government has warned Principals to desist from all acts capable of truncating the its efforts to give quality education to children in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaja Mariam Ayodeji Garba gave this warning in meeting with Principals of public schools held at St. Anthony Secondary School recently.

Alhaja Garba who condemned the act in its totality warned Principals found guilty of such practice to desist henceforth before the long arm of the law catches up with them.

Reacting to the allegations that the decision to collect concrete blocks for students was reached at the PTA should be forwarded to the ministry for approval.

She also implored Principals of Public Secondary School in the state to be wary of any visitor claiming to come from the ministry and intimidating them on their job. She urged them to always ask for letters of authority from the ministry from such intruders and also call the ministry to confirm their identity.

KWSG announces date for 2018 entrance exam

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaja Mariam Ayodeji Garba has announced dates for the 2018 state entrance examination for Junior Secondary school.

In a statement made available and signed by the Press Secretary of the ministry, Mallam Kamaldeen Yakubu Aliagan, the Permanent Secretary disclosed that the 2018 state entrance examination for Junior and Senior Secondary Schools (JSS and SSS) will come up on Saturday 16th June 2018 while the Joint mock exam will take place on 18th to 22 June 2018.

While wishing all the students success in the forthcoming exams, the Permanent Secretary advised them to be well prepared for the forthcoming exams.