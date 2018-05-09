A’Ibom Govt. assures NYSC of improved facilities at orientation camp

news

Akwa Ibom Government has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of improved orientation camp with effect from next orientation course in July.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel gave the assurance during the closing of orientation course for 2018 Batch A Corps members in Ikot Itie udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Emmanuel said inadequate facilities in the camp remained a serious concern to the state government, stressing that government had put modalities in place to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the camp.

“I wish to assure the management of NYSC in the state that the next orientation course, coming up in July this year, will witness improved camp facilities.

“The challenge of inadequate facilities in this camp has remained a concern of the State Government,” Emmanuel said.

The governor advised the corps members that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) they have learnt should not end in the orientation camp.

He urged corps members to take the SAED programme serious as it would propel them to higher level and enable to be master of their destinies.

Emmanuel, who assured corps members that the security of their life and property remained paramount to the state government, advised them to adhere strictly to the tips received in during their orientation.

“Security and traditional lectures delivered in the course of this exercise are meant to provide you with firsthand information on the security situation in Akwa Ibom.’’

According to him, the exercise was to define the interaction of corps members with members of their host communities.

The governor urged Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) to absorb the corps members and accord them privileges enjoyed by permanent staff.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan, said that the corps members had been exemplary in their conduct and behaviour.

Amusan noted that their good conduct had paved way for the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed in the camp during the orientation course.

He urged the corps members to be security conscious and respect the custom and tradition of their host communities.

The state coordinator commended the state government for the support the scheme received so far but appealed for improvement of facilities in the orientation camp.