Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Gov's wife describes AAUA students as the most irresponsible

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Governor's wife describes students of this school as the most irresponsible

The Governor's wife says the students mocked her as breast cancer survivor who should have died.

  • Published:
Governor's wife describes Ondo students as the most irresponsible play

Guardian

(Adekunle Ajasin University increases fee from N30k to N180k)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba are again in disagreement with the first family in Ondo State, as Governor's wife describes them as the most irresponsible students she has ever seen.

The wife of the state governor, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu during the maiden edition of the Ondo State Social Media Day (OSMD) criticised how the students use social media.

Governor's wife describes students of this school as the most irresponsible play

The wife of the state governor, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu describes AAUA students as the most irresponsible she hs ever seen.

(LatestNigeriaNews)

 

Akeredolu was the guest speaker at the event held at the T.I. Francis Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) the students use the social media to throw all sorts of abuse at the elderly in the society.

The Governor's wife recalled how Adekunle Ajasin University students during their protest against fee hike insulted her on social media on social media for justifying her husband’s action.

She said the students mocked her as a breast cancer survivor and also wished her dead for supporting their fee increment.

ALSO READ: Students threaten to make Ondo ungovernable for Akeredolu

Students reject Ondo Government’s 50 percent fees slash play

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University protesting over fee hike in Akure on Monday, April 9, 2018.

(Saharareporters)

 

''The AAUA students are the most irresponsible students I have ever seen in my life and you can go anywhere to quote me,".

“They took to the social media mostly on the WhatsApp page to insult me because they were protesting over an increase in their school fees and I was talking about the breast cancer while also justifying the hike in the fee.

“The old age commands respect and just like the example I gave you, the confrontation I had with the AAUA Students, and some of them even wished me dead. Some of them said 'oh, we learnt she is a breast cancer survivor, she should have died.' Can you imagine that?

“Because you are protesting against increment of your school fees, you go to that extent, you went to wish somebody dead" she said.

Students react

However, according to Sahara Reporters the first lady's remark about the students didn't go down well as some students who were present at the event, reportedly marched out of the venue in silent protest.

One of the students who reacted to the governor's wife's remark said; “The statement from the Governor’s wife is very reckless and also insulting to the entire students of Ondo state. I can’t imagine how an important public office holder will be describing the students of tertiary institution as irresponsible.

You will recall that the students of the state-owned university in April 2018, threatened to make Ondo state ungovernable for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu if he fails to reverse their school fees.

The students issued the threat following tuition increase at the university from N30,000 to N180,000.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 WASSCE 2018 Here's how you can check your SSCE resultsbullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 JAMB Cut-off mark for 2018 UTME is 140 for universities, 120 for...bullet

Related Articles

National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved varsities for postgraduate studies in Nigeria
Adekunle Ajasin University Students are reportedly prepared to drop out over tuition hike
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Students reject Ondo Government’s 50 percent fees slash
AAUA Students protest over hike in school fees leaves some injured
Liz Anjorin 5 things you need to know about the actress
Ahmadu Bello University ABU ranked the best varsity in Nigeria
Adekunle Ajasin University Ondo State tertiary institution increases tuition fee from N30k to N180k
In Ondo NANS urges Akeredolu to reverse increase in tuition fees
Campus Cultism Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Student Pulse

NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members
National Youth Service Corps NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members
Meet 14-yr-old pupil with incredible results in WAEC and JAMB
Makinde Kayode Meet 14-yr-old pupil with incredible results in WASSCE and UTME
Nigerian students in Cambridge University protest over herdsmen crisis
Plateau Killings Nigerian students in Cambridge University protest over herdsmen crisis
These Nigerian students are building an airplane in Mexico [VIDEO]
Young Aeronautical Engineers These Nigerian students are building an airplane in Mexico [VIDEO]