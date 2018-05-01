God is the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG- VC

news

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has said God is the chief administrative officer of the university.

Ogundipe said that he was only an instrument of God, saying all he has been doing since he took over as the VC of the school has never been his own initiative but directives from God.

The VC made the statement while delivering a lecture at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship, UNILAG chapter on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Ogundipe while delivering a sermon on the topic: “You shall not be wasted” said God had been the one charting the course of UNILAG since he took over as the Vice-Chancellor of the school.

Ogundipe advises UNILAG students

The VC, however, advised the students to always acknowledge God in all they do to avoid having a wasted life.

“Wasted life could either be physical or psychological or in relation to a wasted time. But in proper perspective, when you don’t know God, you are living a wasted life.”

“There are some people that their education is wasted. Whether you are a professor or a VC, if you don’t know God, your education is wasted.”

Ogundipe, who is a professor of Botany succeeded Prof Abdul Rahman Bello in November 2012 to become the 12 Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.