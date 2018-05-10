Home > Communities > Student >

Ghana Students attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat

In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat

One of the students who are writing their final exam says the teachers were attacked because teachers in other schools allowed their students to cheat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Students reportedly attack teacher for not allowing them to cheat play

Illustrative Photo: Secondary school students in Ghana

(The Heat Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Examination malpractices might have gone to a whole new level in Ghana as secondary school students reportedly attacked their teachers for not allowing them to cheat.

Final year students of Zabzugu Senior High School reportedly attacked their teachers with stones and other dangerous weapons.

Punch's report, quoting an online news platform in Ghana, Adomonline states that the angry students vandalised school properties, smatched doors, television sets, and windows.

The students also reportedly claimed that it was their right to copy or send texts books into the examination hall.

WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers on online platforms play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)

Other schools allowed their students to cheat

A student of the school who didn't want his name mentioned said, “even though they did not have any pact with their teachers to allow them to cheat, they were reliably informed that teachers from other schools aid their students by allowing them to copy.”

Also, a teacher of the school who confirmed the attack said the crime the teacher committed was not allowing the students to copy during the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

ALSO READ: FG declares free education in Federal Universities

He said, “the students felt they had a right to send their notebooks and textbooks to the examination hall, a right they the teachers are yet to come across in any of the examination regulations.

“As a result, the students mobilized themselves and stormed the school, vandalizing properties and threatening to kill any teacher they came across.”

The teachers have therefore vowed not to supervise the rest of the senior secondary school exams unless security is provided.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet
3 Free Education If you're a Federal University student, tuition fee...bullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps 1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state
Lassa Fever Disease reportedly kills hospital staff in Ondo as colleagues accuse management of negligence
State of Education Nigerian students in neighbouring countries attend substandard universities - Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Free Education If you're a Federal University student, tuition fee is now illegal in your school
Lagos State University LASU produces 26,637 graduates but only 26 have First Class Honours
Ekiti State University EKSU charges N13,500 for WiFi but students don't want it
Sex-for-Mark UNIJOS Prof advises students to study hard to avoid sexual harassment
National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC increases allowance
Money Tips 5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management over tax evasion

Student Pulse

OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management for fraud, tax evasion
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management over tax evasion
1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state
National Youth Service Corps 1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state
FG says it is illegal for federal universities to charge tuition
Prof Anthony Onwuka FG says it is illegal for federal universities to charge tuition
Nigerian student wins award in London University
In Akwa Ibom Government assures NYSC of improved facilities at orientation camp