FUT Minna Appoints Amos Nmadu Kolo as new Registrar

FUT Minna School Appoints Amos Nmadu Kolo as new Registrar

The authorities announced the appointment in a statement signed by the university's Public Relations Officer, Mrs Lydia Legbu, on Saturday in Minna.

Over 8500 candidates denied admission at FUT-Minna play

The authorities of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, has announced the appointment of Mr Amos Nmadu Kolo as the new Registrar of the institution.

The authorities announced the appointment in a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Lydia Legbu, on Saturday in Minna.

According to her, the appointment is with effect from June 12, 2018 and for a period of five years.

“This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, following Council’s approval at its 130th Special meeting held at the Main Campus of the University.

Mr Kolo, who is presently a Deputy Registrar and Secretary, Postgraduate School, will be the 6th substantive registrar of the institution as he succeeds Mrs Victoria Kolo whose tenure ends on June 11, 2018.

