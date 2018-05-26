FUT Minna Appoints Amos Nmadu Kolo as new Registrar

The authorities announced the appointment in a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Lydia Legbu, on Saturday in Minna.
According to her, the appointment is with effect from June 12, 2018 and for a period of five years.
“This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, following Council’s approval at its 130th Special meeting held at the Main Campus of the University.
Mr Kolo, who is presently a Deputy Registrar and Secretary, Postgraduate School, will be the 6th substantive registrar of the institution as he succeeds Mrs Victoria Kolo whose tenure ends on June 11, 2018.