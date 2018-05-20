FUOYE directs students to resume for exams after 4-day closure

news

The management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti has directed its students to resume to school on Sunday, May 20, 2018, after shutting the school for four days.

The school authorities in a bid to prevent disruption of academic activities and break down of law and order, reportedly closed the school on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, following students protests.

The students according to reports protested the school management's directive to complete payment of their fees before writing exams.

Meanwhile, the acting registrar of the institution, Oyeyimika Fasakin, has announced that an agreement had been reached on the 2017/2018 first semester examinations with representatives of the students.

ALSO READ: Transportation crisis in OAU as more students now stay off campus

Exam to start immediately after resumption

Fasakin said the agreement which was reached at a meeting held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, states that the students must resume on campus on Sunday while examinations would re-commence on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The statement reads in part: “Only returning students who have paid 70 percent and above of their fees will be allowed to write the examinations and the remaining 30 percent balance of the fees should be paid before the close of second-semester registration exercise,

“Only fresh students who have made the full payment would be allowed to write the examinations.

“All returning students who have paid 70 percent of their fees and missed their examination are to fill make-up examination forms at the Academic Affairs office.

“Make–up examination will be conducted for those who missed it immediately after the first-semester examination.”

The acting-registrar enjoined the entire university community to comply with the resolutions.