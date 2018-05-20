Home > Communities > Student >

FUOYE directs students to resume for exams after 4-day closure

Federal University, Oye Ekiti After shutting school for 4 days, FUOYE directs students to resume for exams

The university management has called on all students to return to school immediately for their exam which will start on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

  • Published:
After shutting school for 4 days, FUOYE directs students to resume for exams play

Federal University, Oye Ekiti

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti has directed its students to resume to school on Sunday, May 20, 2018, after shutting the school for four days.

The school authorities in a bid to prevent disruption of academic activities and break down of law and order, reportedly closed the school on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, following students protests.

The students according to reports protested the school management's directive to complete payment of their fees before writing exams.

Meanwhile, the acting registrar of the institution, Oyeyimika Fasakin, has announced that an agreement had been reached on the 2017/2018 first semester examinations with representatives of the students.

FUOYE shut as students allegedly plan to disrupt academic activities play

Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Kayode Soremekun

(Covenant University)

ALSO READ: Transportation crisis in OAU as more students now stay off campus

Exam to start immediately after resumption

Fasakin said the agreement which was reached at a meeting held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, states that the students must resume on campus on Sunday while examinations would re-commence on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The statement reads in part: “Only returning students who have paid 70 percent and above of their fees will be allowed to write the examinations and the remaining 30 percent balance of the fees should be paid before the close of second-semester registration exercise,

“Only fresh students who have made the full payment would be allowed to write the examinations.

“All returning students who have paid 70 percent of their fees and missed their examination are to fill make-up examination forms at the Academic Affairs office.

“Make–up examination will be conducted for those who missed it immediately after the first-semester examination.”

The acting-registrar enjoined the entire university community to comply with the resolutions.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a...bullet
3 Obafemi Awolowo University Transportation crisis in OAU as more...bullet

Related Articles

Wickedness Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school
Obafemi Awolowo University Transportation crisis in OAU as more students now stay off campus
Scholarship FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia
Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities in Nigerian Universities again
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS threaten to shut down UNN over death of its member
Lagos State University First class is not cheap in LASU- VC
Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti FUOYE shut as students allegedly plan to disrupt academic activities
Nigerian Universities Fresh graduates are being considered for one year training before NYSC
Sex-for-Mark Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation

Student Pulse

Muslim students condemn rising case of drug abuse among youths
MSSN Muslim students criticise rising case of drug abuse among youths
UNN student wins national statistics competition
University of Nigeria, Nsukka UNN student wins national statistics competition
Why Ambrose Alli University run 10km road race against cultism
Ambrose Ali University Why we run 10km road race against cultism- VC
Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation
Sex-for-Mark Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation