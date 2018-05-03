Four Nigerian pupils who rep Africa win US science competition

Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian pupils who represent Africa win US science competition

Nigerian pupils who represent Africa win US science competition

The four JSS2 pupils of Whitesands School, Lekki are the only representatives from Africa at the science competition in Florida.

Four pupils of Whitesands School, Lekki who represent Nigeria and Africa at the Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge in Florida have emerged the winner of a category in the competition.

The four pupils, William Afolabi, Mordi Menashi, Famobiwo Olubusuyi and Ugbo Osagumwenro won the Smoke-Free World category of the competition at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Florida, US.

The competition required the pupils who are presently in JSS2 to develop a marketable and innovative idea that can help in reducing smoking and at the same time provide an economic solution to challenges facing tobacco farmers in developing countries.

Thus, the pupils with the supervision of their coach, Mr Matthew Omostosho developed an app they called Virtual Farm, which they presented at the final of the science competition.

However, the four students have reportedly received Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Good Citizen award among other prizes.

About Conrad Challenge

The Conrad Challenge is an international innovation competition comprised of five categories: Aerospace Aviation, Cyber Technology and Security, Energy and Environment, Health and Nutrition, and Smoke-Free World.

Participants are expected to develop a marketable and innovative idea that can solve a real-world problem by using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. STEM principles.

