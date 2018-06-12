Former drop out emerges best graduating student in Babcock

news

It is a twist of fate for Micheal Agbojo, a former school drop out who eventually became the overall best graduating student a Babcock University.

A stormy road to success at last for the Christian Religion Studies (CRS) graduate with a GPA of 4.97 despite the challenges he encountered.

In a recent interview with Punch, Agbojo narrates what it felt like to graduate with such a high grade.

Graduating with a GPA of 4.97

According to him "It is a humbling experience. I really can’t believe what God has done in my life".

When asked on how he was able to achieve a GPA of 4.97 he said, " The truth is that it was not easy for me to get this far. Like most other Nigerian youths, I had some challenges while in school. But God came to my rescue and helped me to overcome them".

Narrating the challenges he encountered while studying in Babcock, the Ogun state native says he almost dropped out of school because he was unable to pay his tuition fee.

With the intervention of some well-meaning personalities which he gives credit to he was able to further his studies.

"First, let me thank God for seeing me through the crucible of my academic life. More or less, I was sponsoring my education myself. My parents were incapacitated financially because of some business partnership that went wrong in 2010. At a point, I was on sponsorship, but it was later withdrawn" he revealed.

Becoming a dropout

Prior to graduating from Babcock, Agbojo had initially studied computer/electronic engineering at Lead City University in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sadly things didn't work out. He explains why:"I was first a Computer/Electronic student in Lead City University. I had to drop out of school in 200 level because of my parents’ business partnership that went wrong. So they could not afford to pay my tuition fees anymore".

He resorted to rap music. He tried to keep his lyrics clean for a while but eventually gave into demands of music promoters to use vulgar words.

From Rapper to Christian then Babcock

Agbojo's life changed when he decided to pay his parent a visit in his home in Ijebu Ode.

In his words, "I get home to meet a Bible study series and evangelism going on in my dad’s church. The church is located in our compound. I went into my room, dropped my bag and entered the church. I could have just closed up my mind and just let the preachers make their usual noise. But something caught my attention and, for the first time, I saw a bible study session accompanied with illustrations. The preacher was illustrating all he was saying with beautiful pictures, logical arguments and most importantly, biblical facts".

"I only intended to stay for three days before going back to Ibadan to embark on that journey of no return (at least that’s what I had in mind). But my dad made me stay for the whole 14-day programme. That was how my life changed. I gave my life to Christ, got baptized after the programme and decided to leave that aspect of my life and have a relationship with Christ. This time, it had to be a more substantial relationship because, for the first time in my life, Christianity actually made sense and was rational to me."

This decision to give his life to Christ, along with a missionary assignment in Seventh Day Adventist Church led to him studying CRS in Babcock.

"There I got the deep impression that God had a plan for my life and that He wanted me to get involved in full time ministry, "he explained.

Agbojo goes on to say, "That necessitated some preparation and equipping, hence, the need to come to Babcock University to study Christian Religious Studies. A lot of my friends thought I was crazy for choosing the course. One of them even said to me in Pidgin English, “Guy, bomb dey your head? You a first class student studying theology? You must be crazy.”

