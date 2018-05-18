Home > Communities > Student >

First class is not cheap in LASU-VC

Lagos State University

The Vice Chancellor of LASU says the University awards first class to only students who meet the requirement.

The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo, LASU, Prof  Olanrewaju Fagbohun has said that having first class in the institution is no child play.

The VC made this known while addressing reporters at a briefing to announce activities lined up for the 22nd convocation of the institution.

Fagbohun said the assessment process of the university is thorough, hence can only award first class to individuals that met the requirements irrespective of the number of the graduating class.

This is coming after Lagos State University reportedly graduated only 26 first class graduates out of over 26,000 students.

He said: “We are not in any way working to produce a certain number of first class, we simply use our basis of assessment regularly and consistently, which is very thorough, we have different processes of quality assurance, it is what comes out of it that we present to the world. From all indications our students are qualified in character and learning and can compete on the global scale because we have succeeded in offering world class training and deepening career progression,”

Analysis of the graduands list

The VC also said that out of the 21,637 students, 201 were diploma students, 21,481 were first degree on both part-time and full-time while 4,955 were higher degree students, whose results have been approved by the University Senate.

“For the diploma level, two graduates made a distinction, 39 made upper credit, 147 finished with lower credit while 13 ended with pass division.

“For the first degree, 26 had first class honours, 1,084 students bag second class upper division, 17,323  students finished in the second class lower division, 2,940 third class honours and 108 finished with pass division,’’

For the higher degrees, Fagbohun said, 1,589 students would get postgraduate diploma award, 299 students would receive academic master's degree, 3,022 to get professional masters’ degree while 45 would be awarded the doctoral degree.

The VC, however, explained that the university produced such a large number of graduates this year because students on its External System Programme (Part-Time students) which was closed in 2017 were included

