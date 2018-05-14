Home > Communities > Student >

FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities.

FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities

Buahri annointed Convocation Ceremonies of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Nigerian Students

President  Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerian students that the Federal Government is making efforts to stop strikes in Nigerian universities.

The President represented by a Director with National Universities Commission, Dr Gidado Kuma, said there will soon be stability and balance in the system.

Buhari made this known on Saturday at the 23rd, 24th and 25th combined Convocation Ceremonies of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

I have noted with great concern the incessant strikes by teachers and other university workers, even though, most of the demands are germane but the repercussions have negative consequences.

“Let me assure you that this administration will very soon come up with modalities of addressing your grievances without face-offs so that we attain stability and balance in the system.

“The university is unable to conduct convocations as at when due for sets of students, this is not peculiar to your university but rather an underlying difficulty the system has found itself over the years,’’ the president said.

He, however, said the government was looking into the operations of agencies in the education sector to find solutions to the problems militating against their desired impact.

