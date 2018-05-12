Home > Communities > Student >

FG insists 52 universities in Benin Republic are substandard

Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic

If you are schooling in a private University in the Republic of Benin, your certificate may not be accepted in Nigeria as FG blacklists 52 Universities.

FG insists on blacklisting degrees from 52 universities in Benin Republic play

Illustrative Photo: Houdegbe North American University is tertiary institution in Benin Republic with a very high population of Nigerian students.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has insisted that it won't accept certificates from non-accredited 52  universities from the Republic of Benin.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday, May 10, 2018, announced the government stance about Nigerian undergraduates studying substandard Universities in neighbouring countries.

Dabiri-Erewa said the National Universities Commission, NUC, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students.

FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa play Abike Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerian Government will not accept certificate from 52 private universities in Republic of Benin. (Twitter)

 

“Most of these institutions that Nigerian students attend in our neighbouring countries are sub-standard, we have better standard private universities in Nigeria than those schools.

“That is why National Universities Commission (NUC) Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students''.

ALSO READ: This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, Pulse reported that the SSA raised an alarm that thousands of Nigerian students had their fate trapped in about 52 non-accredited universities in neighbouring countries.

She said that most of the private schools in the neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, with Nigerians as their main students, were sub-standard.

In a statement by her Media Aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, the SSA warned Nigerian parents against sending their children to foreign universities where containers are used as classrooms.

The statement reads in part:

“Most of these institutions that Nigerian students attend in our neighbouring countries are sub-standard, we have better standard private universities in Nigeria than those schools.

“That is why National Universities Commission, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students.

“Nigerian students are being exploited in most of these countries. There is a particular country we went to that a university is being run in the portal cabin right inside a market.”

Dabiri-Erewa, therefore, said that Nigeria would not accept certificates from such schools for the National Youth Service Scheme because students who failed in Nigeria run to those schools for admission.

