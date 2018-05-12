FG insists 52 universities in Benin Republic are substandard

news

The Federal Government of Nigeria has insisted that it won't accept certificates from non-accredited 52 universities from the Republic of Benin.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday, May 10, 2018, announced the government stance about Nigerian undergraduates studying substandard Universities in neighbouring countries.

Dabiri-Erewa said the National Universities Commission, NUC, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students.

“Most of these institutions that Nigerian students attend in our neighbouring countries are sub-standard, we have better standard private universities in Nigeria than those schools.

“That is why National Universities Commission (NUC) Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Ministry of Education had to blacklist some of these schools to save the innocent students''.

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, Pulse reported that the SSA raised an alarm that thousands of Nigerian students had their fate trapped in about 52 non-accredited universities in neighbouring countries.

She said that most of the private schools in the neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, with Nigerians as their main students, were sub-standard.

In a statement by her Media Aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, the SSA warned Nigerian parents against sending their children to foreign universities where containers are used as classrooms.

The statement reads in part:

“Nigerian students are being exploited in most of these countries. There is a particular country we went to that a university is being run in the portal cabin right inside a market.”

Dabiri-Erewa, therefore, said that Nigeria would not accept certificates from such schools for the National Youth Service Scheme because students who failed in Nigeria run to those schools for admission.