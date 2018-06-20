Facebook wants Nigerian students to build new tech solutions

news

Social media giant, Facebook is calling on Nigerian university undergraduates to develop technology solutions that can help move Nigeria forward.

As part of its ongoing commitment to grow the tech eco-system and drive innovations on campuses, Facebook is using its university-wide roadshow to call on Nigerian students to come up with innovative solutions.

However, in a bid to students to help the student grow in the tech industry, Facebook has said that the campus roadshows will feature its FB Start Accelerator programme which is a deep-tech focused research and mentorship-driven initiative.

Facebook tours Nigerian Universities

According to Guardian, Facebook will be visiting 13 cities across Nigeria in 30 days, with the team already completing events at University of Lagos (Lagos State), University of Port-Harcourt (Rivers State), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Anambra State) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Enugu State).

Other schools that have been toured by Facebook include the University of Ibadan, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Osun state, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ondo state, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Akwa Ibom state, University of Uyo.

From Thursday, June 21, the tech giant will tour University of Jos, Kaduna state, Colab, Kaduna, June 25; University of Abuja, June 26 and Bayero University, June 27.